WASHINGTON Feb 2 Relations between the United
States and Venezuela deteriorated on Monday after Washington
imposed visa restrictions on officials involved in alleged human
rights abuses and those believed responsible for public
corruption in the oil-exporting country.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro slammed the sanctions
and called them hypocritical in the latest sign of discord
between Washington and Caracas.
In December, U.S. President Barack Obama signed legislation
to impose visa sanctions on Venezuelan officials. Congress had
previously approved the measure.
"We are sending a clear message that human rights abusers,
those who profit from public corruption, and their families are
not welcome in the United States," the U.S. State Department
said in a statement. It said it would not identify the targets
of its action because of U.S. visa confidentiality regulations.
U.S. diplomats have said the restrictions would be imposed
mainly on Venezuelan security officials who put down protests
last year in which 43 people died, including demonstrators,
government supporters and security officials, and that they
could affect immediate family members.
Rights groups say security forces used excessive force to
quell the demonstrations. Officials insist they were restrained
in the face of hooded protesters hurling rocks and gasoline
bombs.
"What human rights are they talking about?," Maduro told
party loyalists in a speech on Monday night.
"They kill black youth in the street with impunity, they
persecute and have concentration camps of Central American kids.
(In Guantanamo), they have abducted dozens of citizens of the
world under no known legal system, submitting them to torture,
isolation," he said.
TENSE RELATIONS
Venezuela's socialist government has long accused Washington
of seeking to destabilize its rule to gain control of the OPEC
country's oil. Relations worsened after the administration of
former U.S. President George W. Bush applauded a botched coup in
2002 against the late President Hugo Chavez.
Despite diplomatic tensions, Venezuela has remained one of
the top suppliers of oil to the U.S.
Maduro recently accused U.S. Vice President Joe Biden of
plotting a coup against him. State Department spokeswoman Jen
Psaki on Monday described the accusation as "baseless and
false."
On Monday, Maduro claimed Biden told leaders of Caribbean
nations that the Venezuelan government's days were numbered and
that they should ready themselves for Petrocaribe's end.
Petrocaribe, created by Chavez, allows countries in the
Caribbean and Central America to finance oil and fuel purchases
at advantageous rates. Maduro insists it will be maintained,
though volumes dropped in 2013 to their lowest level in five
years.
