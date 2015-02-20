WASHINGTON Feb 20 The Obama administration is
considering additional "tools" that can help "steer" the
Venezuelan government in a more positive direction, White House
spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday.
Asked whether the U.S. government is considering any new
sanctions against Venezuela or actions in concert with regional
U.S. allies, Earnest said: "The Treasury Department and the
State Department are closely monitoring this situation and are
considering tools that may be available that can better steer
the Venezuelan government in the direction that they believe
they should be headed."
Earnest said allegations by Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro that the United States was trying to destabilize the
Maduro government were "ludicrous."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Beech)