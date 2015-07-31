CARACAS, July 31 One person was killed and
dozens were detained following looting of supermarkets in
Venezuela's southeastern city of Ciudad Guayana, the state
governor said on Friday, amid the ongoing food shortages in the
recession-hit OPEC nation.
Shoppers seeking scarce consumer staples including milk,
rice and flour broke into a supermarket warehouse on Friday
morning, leading businesses in the area to shut their doors,
local newspaper Correo del Caroni reported.
State governor Francisco Rangel of the ruling Socialist
Party said the looting was politically motivated.
"A group of armed motorcyclists arrived and said they were
going to loot certain establishments," he told Venezuelan
television station Globovision. "I'm sure it wasn't spontaneous
but rather planned with a political motive."
Gustavo Patinez, 21, died of a gunshot wound to the chest,
Correo del Caroni reported, adding that 60 people were detained.
Shops in the surrounding area were either shuttered or
protected by national guard and police.
Low oil prices and an increasingly dysfunctional set of
currency and price controls have spurred shortages of consumers
goods and caused tempers to flare in supermarket lines across
the country.
President Nicolas Maduro blames opposition leaders and
businesses, saying they are waging an "economic war" against his
government by raising prices and hoarding goods. Critics say the
problems are due to a failing state-led economic model.
(Additional reporting by German Dam in Ciudad Guayana, writing
by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by David Gregorio)