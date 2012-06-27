June 27 China's Wison Engineering Ltd said on
Wednesday it won a contract to upgrade Venezuela's 210,000
barrel per day Puerto la Cruz refinery to process heavy crude.
The project, which is expected to be completed within 42
months after it is launched, also calls for the expansion of the
refinery's facilities that produce gasoline, diesel and jet
fuel, Wison said in a press release.
The release did not specify when the project would begin or
further details of the project.
The total value of the contract -- which will be performed
by a consortium between Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co
and Wison -- for the work at the plant will be
nearly $3 billion.
This year state-owned PDVSA's local refining
network, which has a capacity of more than 1.3 million bpd, has
largely overcome the frequent outages and halts for maintenance
seen in 2011. The plants run crude produced in Venezuela, which
pumps high volumes of heavy oil.
(Reporting by Matthew Robinson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)