CARACAS Aug 17 Venezuela's economy grew 5.4 p ercent in the second quarter of this year, the government said on Friday, in a boost for socialist President Hugo Chavez as he seeks a new six-year term at an Oct. 7 election.

The South American OPEC nation's economy had expanded 5.6 percent during the first quarter, driven by heavy state spending as Chavez's administration seeks to shore up his base among the country's poor, as well as reach out to undecided voters.