By Silvia Aloisi
VENICE, Sept 3 Saudi Arabia's first female
director has made her debut at the Venice film festival,
exploring the limitations placed on women in the conservative
Islamic kingdom through the tale of a strong-willed 10-year-old
girl living in Riyadh.
The film, which the director says is the first to have been
entirely shot in Saudi Arabia, follows the everyday life of
young Wadjda and her attempts to circumvent restrictions and
break social barriers - both at school and at home.
Constantly scolded for not wearing a veil, listening to pop
music and not hiding in front of men, Wadjda uses guile to get
her own way.
When she sees a green bicycle for sale that would allow her
to race against a male friend, she concocts a plan to raise the
money needed to buy it in spite of her mother's opposition -
respectable girls do not cycle in Saudi Arabia.
She ends up learning verses from the Koran by heart to
enroll in a religious competition at school, hoping to win the
cash prize that would pay for the bike, and in the process
pretends to have become the model pious girl her teachers want
her to be.
Director Haifaa Al Mansour said "Wadjda" aims to portray the
segregation of women in Saudi Arabia, where they hold a lower
legal status to men, are banned from driving and need a male
guardian's permission to work, travel or open a bank account.
"It's easy to say it's a difficult, conservative place for a
woman and do nothing about it, but we need to push forward and
hope we can help make it a more relaxed and tolerant society,"
she said after her film premiered in Venice, speaking to
reporters in English.
She pointed to signs of change in Saudi society and said
younger generations were challenging rigid customs and slowly
pushing the boundaries of what is considered acceptable.
Under King Abdullah, the Saudi government has pushed for
women to have better education and work opportunities and
allowed them to vote in future municipal elections, the only
public polls held in the kingdom.
"It's opening up, there is a huge opportunity for women
now," Al Mansour said, noting that Saudi Arabia entered female
athletes for the first time ever at the London Olympics this
summer.
"It is not like before, although I can't say it's like
heaven. Society won't just accept it, people will put pressure
on women to stay home, but we have to fight."
Al Mansour spoke of the difficulties she faced filming in
Riyadh, despite having obtained permission from authorities to
do so.
She occasionally had to hide in a van in some of the more
conservative areas where locals disapproved of a female
film-maker mixing with men on set, and at times had to direct
her male actors via walkie-talkie.
Her film, which is not in the main competition in Venice,
may have a limited audience in her own country, where movie
theatres are illegal. But producers said they hoped to
distribute it on DVDs and TV channels.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Paul Casciato)