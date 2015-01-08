BRIEF-Delta Plus Group Q1 revenue up at 54.1 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 8 VENITI SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it received an order to organize a motivational trip under its brand Veniti Business Travel for a client from the food industry
* The order is worth 300,000 zlotys ($82,600)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6332 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.8 MILLION LIRA ($502,512.56) VERSUS 1.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO