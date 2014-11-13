Nov 13 Veniti SA :

* Reported on Wednesday Q3 revenue was 1 million zlotys versus 710,674 zlotys last year

* Q3 operating profit was 39,082 zlotys versus loss of 109,283 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit was 22,100 zlotys versus loss of 112,748 zlotys last year

