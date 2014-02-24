LONDON Feb 24 Investment manager Venn Partners
has bought residential mortgages worth 500 million euros ($687
million) from Dutch lender GE Artesia Bank, the company said on
Monday, as it seeks to set up a securitisation arm in the
Netherlands.
Venn, which began real estate lending in 2013 under former
Citigroup managing director Paul House, said it would also begin
issuing mortgages through a new lending platform called Ember in
order to feed the securitisation vehicle.
Venn's purchase from GE Artesia will provide the first
tranche, with Venn targeting 500 million euros of securitised
mortgages a year, said Jonathan Clayton, managing partner at the
firm.
"We think there is an interesting dynamic in the Dutch
market," Clayton said, adding that the new vehicle would be the
first home mortgage securitiser to be launched in the
Netherlands since the financial crisis.
The new mortgages will be issued through brokers and
independent financial advisers (IFAs), Clayton said.
Securitisation allows institutions to pool mortgages that
are then sold off in smaller chunks to investors.
The practice is used to provide money for a whole range of
activities, including mortgages, car loans and finance for
business, but came under fire after securitised products based
on U.S. home loans turned sour in 2007, triggering a chain of
events that led to the global financial crisis.
The market has shrunk dramatically since then, with
securitisation in Europe dropping from $1.2 trillion in 2008 to
$322 billion in 2012, according to Bank of England figures.
In the Netherlands, the residential lending market is
shifting as the government winds down a mortgage guarantee
scheme that accounted for four-fifths of new mortgages last
year.
Venn is targeting the gap left by the scheme's gradual
phasing out, and the reluctance of European banks to lend as
they attempt to shore up their balance sheets ahead of stress
tests this year.
Its purchase allows the 150-year-old Artesia Bank, a
subsidiary of General Electric and backed by GE Capital,
to retreat from the lending market to concentrate on its core
financing businesses in international trade and commodities.
"This sale is consistent with our strategy of refocusing on
our trade finance and working capital solutions," a spokesman
said.