Feb 16 Oil and natural gas company Venoco Inc posted higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher oil prices and lower expenses.

The company, which is shifting its focus from natural gas to liquid-rich plays, posted a net income of $30.4 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $4.4 million, a year ago.

Revenue rose 15.7 percent to $83.4 million.

Denver, Colorado-based Venoco's shares, which have gained about nearly 70 percent in value in a little over a month, closed at $11.13 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.