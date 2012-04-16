* Ventas says deal to immediately add to normalized FFO per share

* Sunrise Senior to get $28 mln for 20 pct ownership in portfolio

April 16 Ventas Inc said it agreed to buy 16 private senior living communities from affiliates of Sunrise Senior Living Inc and its institutional joint venture partner for $362 million.

Ventas expects the transaction to immediately add to its normalized funds from operations per share and plans to finance the acquisition with borrowings under its credit facility.

In a separate statement, Sunrise Senior Living said it would receive about $28 million for its 20 percent ownership interest in the portfolio being acquired.

Ventas shares closed at $56.31 on Monday on the Nasdaq, while those in Sunrise Senior Living closed at $21.50.