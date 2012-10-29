* Zuckerberg helps push Harvard alumni to second place
* Most grads get venture funding for software firms
* Berkely grads break mold with energy, industrial firms
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 29 Stanford University alumni
with entrepreneurial streaks may be particularly well placed to
pay off their $41,250 tuition bills, according to a new report
on venture funding.
Companies run by Stanford alumni raised $4.1 billion across
more than 200 financings in the five years from 2007 to 2011,
according to CB Insights, a consultancy.
That compares to $3.8 billion by Harvard alumni, whose rank
was boosted by former student Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook,
CB Insights said. University of California at Berkeley alumni
raised $1.3 billion; New York University and University of
Pennsylvania alumni raised $1.2 billion each; and Massachusetts
Institute of Technology alumni raised $1 billion.
Software dominated the industries funded, winning two-thirds
of the funding at each school except UC-Berkeley. There, energy
and industrial companies accounted for almost half the funding,
health-care for almost one-third, and software just 12 percent.
The study found that the most active investors among the six
institutions were Venrock and Draper Fisher Jurvetson.
By institution, Stanford alumni's top venture investors were
DFJ and Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers; Harvard's, Accel
Partners and Google Ventures; NYU's, Union Square Ventures and
Spark Capital; U Penn's, MentorTech and Bessemer Ventures;
MIT's, General Catalyst and Highland Capital.
Six investors tied for first in funding companies run by UC
Berkeley alumni, including Venrock, New Enterprise Associates,
and Khosla Ventures.
The report looked at companies founded or led by alumni or
dropouts of the six institutions, all known as breeding grounds
for entrepreneurs.