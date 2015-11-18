By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 18 Venture firm Andreessen
Horowitz put itself on the map with software investing. Now, it
plans to take its software-heavy approach to biology and
medicine, with a new $200 million fund for the hybrid sector and
a former Stanford professor to run it.
Vijay Pande, who previously taught chemistry, structural
biology and computer science at Stanford University, is taking
the helm of the new Bio Fund.
While much smaller than the venture firm's last $1.5 billion
general fund, $200 million amounts to a substantial sum for a
fund focused on relatively niche areas such as digital
therapeutics, cloud technology in biology, and computational
medicine.
In an interview Wednesday, Pande said he was eager to avoid
the term "biotech," because of the image it evokes.
"Slow," he said. "Risky. Expensive."
Too many companies in biotech exemplify Eroom's Law, he
said, meaning that even as technology improves, drug discovery
becomes pricier and drawn out. It is the backward image of
Moore's Law, the observation that processing power for computer
chips doubles about every two years.
Instead, he sees the new fund investing in less
capital-intensive companies such as Omada Health, a startup
backed by Andreesen's main fund that uses digital technology to
tackle chronic conditions such as obesity.
One of his first investments is twoXAR, a company that uses
specialized algorithms to identify promising drug candidates for
clinical testing. Because of its reliance on remote servers, he
has dubbed the sector in which twoXAR operates "cloud biology."
While many venture funds have lost hundreds of millions of
dollars over the years to life sciences, the sector has picked
up recently.
Last quarter, life sciences start-ups delivered $1.31
billion in initial public offerings, more than any other sector,
and $1.65 billion in merger activity, the National Venture
Capital Association said.
Some software-heavy companies in medicine command lofty
valuations from venture investors, including doctor-referral
service ZocDoc and chip-based drug company Proteus Digital
Health, valued at $1.8 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively.
The Bio fund will make roughly one Series A investment and
2-3 seed investments quarterly, Pande said. Series A investments
generally start at a few million dollars while seed starts at a
few hundred thousand.
Pande has worked at Andreessen Horowitz for a year as a
professor in residence, connecting entrepreneurial academics
with the firm.
In his new role, he becomes the firm's 9th general partner.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Ken Wills)