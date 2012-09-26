By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 One of Silicon Valley's
hottest venture-capital firms, Andreessen Horowitz, is bringing
a little more government expertise to its operations after
hiring former Washington D.C. Mayor Adrian Fenty.
Fenty, who served as mayor from 2007-2011, is joining
Andreessen as a part-time special advisor, he and the firm said.
Portfolio companies will count on Fenty for his expertise in
navigating local city halls, as well as federal and state
governments, said partner Margit Wennmachers.
"Countless entrepreneurs operating in cities across the
country want to know: 'What is the regulatory environment?'
'What is the best business case?'" she said in a telephone
interview.
"Having run a U.S. city, I can advise with insight," Fenty
said.
He plans to participate in the firm's deal reviews and split
his time between Washington and Silicon Valley, he added.
Fenty met firm co-founder Marc Andreessen earlier this year
through his work as a board member of College Track, a
non-profit organization that Andreessen and his wife Laura
Arrillaga are involved in. College Track's board chairman is
Laurene Powell, the widow of Apple Inc co-founder Steve
Jobs.
As mayor, Fenty launched an initiative to improve public
schools in Washington. His term saw major improvements in test
scores and graduation rates.
Since leaving office, Fenty has served as an advisor to a
number of mid-Atlantic technology companies, such as
language-learning software business Rosetta Stone.
At Andreessen, he joins former Treasury Secretary Larry
Summers, who became a special advisor to the firm last year.