SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Venture-capital firm
Andreessen Horowitz has added software veteran Kenneth Coleman
to its roster of advisers, bringing expertise in a hot area for
start-ups to one of Silicon Valley's most aggressive venture
firms.
Coleman, 70, will provide mentorship, introductions and
advice to Andreesen Horowitz portfolio companies, said Ben
Horowitz, a partner who counts Coleman as one of his own
mentors. Coleman hired Horowitz for his first job in Silicon
Valley, a position at Silicon Graphics.
"I hope to be asked good questions, be a good listener,
provide insight, open doors, make connections that might
matter," Coleman said.
He has already helped Andreessen Horowitz portfolio
companies make presentations at a pharmaceutical company he
advises, he said. Start-ups generally hope that getting in front
of bigger players in their field might land them a new customer
or partner.
Coleman is the founder of ITM Software, a provider of
information-technology management services. He also spent years
in management positions at graphics-display company Silicon
Graphics Inc; video-game publisher Activision; and
computer-services company Hewlett Packard.
He joins Andreesen's existing special advisers, former
Washington, DC, mayor Adrian Fenty and former Treasury Secretary
Larry Summers.