SAN FRANCISCO Dec 9 Balaji Srinivasan, the cofounder of genetic-testing company Counsyl, is joining the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz as a general partner, Andreessen Horowitz said on Monday.

Srinivasan made his name around pre-pregnancy testing he developed for various diseases. His interest in using technology to solve physical predicaments will come into play at Andreessen.

"He's particularly enthusiastic about real world applications where digital bits interface with physical atoms," Andreessen Horowitz said in a statement. His interests include healthcare, education, Bitcoin, drones, and 3D printing, the firm added.

Srinivasan did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In July, the firm said that its partner John O'Farrell, who joined Andreessen Horowitz as its third partner in 2010, would be stepping down from his investment role.

Marc Andreessen, known as the co-founder of Internet pioneer Netscape Communications Corp., and Ben Horowitz, together co-founders of software-business Opsware, launched their venture firm in 2009 with a $300 million fund. Last year, the firm closed on a $1.5 billion fund.

Before Srinivasan, the firm's newest partner was entrepreneur Chris Dixon, who joined late last year.