SAN FRANCISCO Dec 6 Cloudera, a distributor of
software that helps companies analyze big data, said it has
raised $65 million in new funding.
The company is part of a growing group of businesses that
help dig into the vast trove of data created by digital sources
such as sensors, posts to the Internet, pictures and videos.
The field caught investor attention when Splunk,
another data analytics firm, held an initial public offering
earlier this year and doubled in price on its first trading day.
Cloudera's business is based on Hadoop, open-source software
that aggregates results from large sets of data. Cloudera
provides services that allow companies to easily use Hadoop.
The funding round was led by Accel Partners, with
participation from Greylock Partners, Ignition Partners,
In-Q-Tel and Meritech Capital Partners. All Things D, which
first reported the funding, said the company's valuation was
$700 million.
Cloudera, based in Palo Alto, California, last raised $40
million in November 2011.