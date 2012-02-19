By Sarah McBride and Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 17 When Jason Goldberg
set out to raise a new round of funding for his flash sales site
Fab.com, he dispensed with the usual PowerPoint presentations
and instead gave potential investors a look at the crown jewels:
the "dashboard" of real-time analytics that can instantly spot
trends and enable the site to tweak its offerings on the fly.
The company soon closed a $40 million round of funding from
blue-chip venture capitalists including Andreessen Horowitz.
Such is the allure of big data, a buzzword that refers to
the newfound ability to collect and analyze massive amounts of
information on almost every dimension of the human experience.
In sectors ranging from retail to healthcare to social media,
the promise of Big Data has venture capitalists salivating.
"The best themes are the ones you can see everywhere and big
data is everywhere you turn," said David Hornik, a partner at
August Capital.
Venture firms invested $2.47 billion last year in fields
around big data, including database management and data
processing, according to Thomson Reuters data. That compares to
$1.53 billion in 2010 and $1.1 billion in 2009.
Venture investors are building their strategies around a few
key themes within big data.
Accel Partners' Ping Li controls a dedicated $100 million
Big Data fund, carved out of bigger Accel funds. He divides the
themes into four, starting with the storage and networking
services that support big data platforms. Amazon, with
its Web-services business, is an example.
The next group is the type of company that builds the
platforms that enable the analysis of huge volumes of data.
That would include his own portfolio company, Cloudera, and
others such as Hortonworks, backed by Benchmark Capital and
Yahoo. Cloudera and Hortonworks help companies work
with Apache Hadoop, an open-source software framework that helps
organize and manipulate big sets of data.
Once the data is set up in an analysis-friendly way,
businesses need software applications that make sense of it.
Here, Li sees two more areas for investment -- what he calls big
data apps and data-driven apps.
A prominent big-data app is Domo, the business-intelligence
service run by Omniture founder Josh James. It has snagged $63
million in funding from venture firms like Institutional Venture
Partners and Benchmark Capital.
Data-driven apps -- meaning the data is used in a way that
drives another app, rather than analyzed and managed for its own
intrinsic value -- range from companies like the Climate
Corporation, which takes myriad data points about the weather
and uses them to price crop insurance, to Lookout, which uses
data to protect mobile phones.
Others, such as John Connors of Ignition Partners or Jim
Smith of Mohr Davidow, prefer to think of the apps category as
consumer focused or enterprise focused.
In the enterprise category, Connors gives the example of his
and August Capital's portfolio company Splunk, which allows
companies to analyze data in a way that in the past might have
required expensive data warehouses and specialized,
hard-to-deploy technology. Splunk filed for an initial public
offering last month.
"People can begin, in corporate situations, to use corporate
data the way we as consumers use the internet," Connors said. He
pointed to a phone company cross-referencing a customer's data
use compared to her payment plan compared to a plan the phone
company is pushing, which he said became a simple exercise on
Splunk compared to a too-expensive and too-complicated process
even just a few years ago.
"The cost to build and maintain the data warehouse under old
technology would be in the range of $10 million to $15 million,
and take about two years," he said. On Splunk, it cost $1.5
million and took three months. Without the lower pricetag and
simplicity of use, the customer nuances would not have come to
light, perhaps costing the company lost customers and revenue.
Liquid Robotics, a VantagePoint Capital-backed company that
deploys floating robots to measure vast amounts of ocean data,
plans to start selling information about minute variations in
ocean currents that would not have been practical to track using
old technology, said Chief Technology Officer James Gosling.
Fishing fleets could use the information to find areas with the
best catch, he said, or shipping companies could use it to find
the fastest routes.
Consumer plays include companies like Google,
Facebook, and Zynga. "Social media is not
monetizable without big data," said Mohr Davidow's Smith, who
believes it would be impossible to target ads precisely without
it.
Connors sees medical services and traditional retail as
areas that are ripe for more big-data based investments.
Boston-based Foundation Medicine crunches through massive
data sets on patients' tumors to compare aberrations, treatments
and outcomes, with the goal of refining cancer care and
improving the quality and length of life for those with the
disease. Its backers, including Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers, and Third Rock Ventures, hope it will one day
become a big business.
Co-founder and Third Rock Partner Alexis Borisy says
Foundation would not exist without the ability to collect vast
amounts of data on individual tumors and analyze it quickly and
inexpensively.
In the retail sector, Fab.com aggregates data including
users' purchase history, membership date, purchase rates and
total spending on a minute by minute basis. While some quibble
that data sets in retail may not reach the massive level of
terabytes or more that some think of as big data, others say the
definition depends more on the expansive way the data is drawn
together and used. In Fab's case, the data sets are connected to
a software platform that digests them in real time and spots
trends that help drive business decisions.
Another method called cohort analysis lets Fab.com use data
to monitor groups of users by their join date and compare their
engagement levels, purchase rates and lifetime value to the
site.
"We look at RJ Metrics data on cohorts, on sources where
they joined Fab, what they go on to do and then we make
adjustments on our advertising targets," Goldberg said,
referring to the company that provides its big-data software.
Venture capitalists say the big-data wave is just starting
to build. Li, for one, sees limitless opportunity in mobile.
"The mobile device is the single best data-capture device ever,"
he said. "Always with you, and it generates a ton of data."