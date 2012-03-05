SAN FRANCISCO, March 5 Redpoint Ventures
and BV Capital's eVentures are launching a Brazil-based
venture-capital firm, Redpoint eVentures, headquartered in Sao
Paolo, the companies said.
Redpoint eVentures for now is making investments out of
existing capital allocated to Redpoint and BV Capital, a
spokeswoman said. Its focus is on the Internet.
Fastgrowing Brazil has been a hotspot for venture capital
for the past few years. Redpoint's investments there include
online travel agency Viajanet; consumer-Internet platform Grupo
Xango, where BV Capital is also an investor; social-media
marketing company 55Social and online retailer Shoes4you.
"To invest in early stage companies from 8000 miles away is
not a great formula for longterm success," said founding partner
Jeff Brody, who added he has been flying to Brazil every six
weeks or so. "You need to build a local network."
Redpoint and BV Capital conceived Redpoint eVentures last
year, but it took months to put the structure together, Brody
said.
The fund is being led by founding partners Yann de Vries and
Anderson Thees.