BRIEF-Palestine's Global United Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit profit after tax $870,473 versus $361,554 year ago
Sept 1 Venture Capital Poland Sa :
* Says Bogdan Paszkowski has been appointed as new CEO
NEW YORK, April 26 Two days after Express Scripts Holding Co said it had lost its contract to do pharmacy benefit management for Anthem Inc, Anthem's top executive said the company had not made a decision on or ruled out any vendor.