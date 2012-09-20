SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 Corporate-backed venture
groups invested $2.1 billion in the quarter ended June 30, up 16
percent from the same period in 2011, underscoring the continued
allure start-ups hold for their more established competitors.
The corporate-backed funds invested in some 118 companies in
the United States, according to a report released on Thursday by
consultancy CB Insights, with internet companies winning almost
one-third of the cash.
Healthcare and the automotive/transportation sectors each
took 20 percent.
Most deals involved co-investors from traditional venture
capital firms such as First Round Capital, Index Ventures, and
Sequoia Capital.
Big companies like to invest in start-ups to keep an eye on
potential new technologies and players in their fields.
Financial gains are typically are less important than the
strategic insights the bigger companies gain.