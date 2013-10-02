By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 2 Software giant SAP AG
said it is allocating more than $650 million to a new
venture fund, SAP Ventures Fund II, showing the growing role
that corporations are taking on in funding the world's youngest
companies.
Investing cash into start-ups via corporate venture arms is
increasingly popular among big companies, while providing more
competition to traditional venture capitalists. Some 10.9
percent of venture dollars came from corporations in the first
half of this year, according to the National Venture Capital
Association, up from 8.4 percent for all of last year and 7.7
percent in 2011.
The rise comes as many companies have slashed research and
development operations, cutting their insights into emerging
technologies in their industries. Instead, many are beefing up
their venture arms.
Palo Alto, California-based SAP Ventures is set up as an
independent entity, but its investment cash comes from SAP -the
maker of software tools that help companies keep track of their
financial, employee and supply-chain records.
By investing in start-ups, it gets an early look at the
companies and ideas that might one day help it build its
business. The start-ups get an introduction to a powerful global
player that can help them build theirs.
"We want to be known as the best fund to come to when an
entrepreneur wants to go from proven product to really scale
that product," Nino Marakovic, chief executive of SAP Ventures,
said in an interview. The new fund will focus on information
technology for enterprises, he said.
SAP Ventures has been active already with its previous
funds, which have invested in companies such as cloud-storage
venture Box and storage company ScaleIO. They include SAP
Ventures Fund I, a $353 million fund launched in 2011, and SAP
HANA Real Time Fund, a $405 million fund that invests in venture
funds run by others, including Data Collective and August
Capital.
The new SAP fund stands out for its size, which puts it in a
league with firms such as Bain Capital, Battery Ventures,
Canaan, and Lightspeed Venture partners, which raised funds in
the $600-million-range this year. While smaller than the handful
of $1 billion-plus venture funds raised by players such as New
Enterprise Associates, SAP's $650 million would still put SAP in
the top 10.
Corporations typically do not appear in the rankings of top
venture funds, because they operate differently from traditional
venture funds, which raise cash from endowments, institutions,
and the like.
In contrast, corporations simply furnish their venture arms
with the cash they need, removing the need for outside fund
raising. They usually do not have to file paperwork with the
Securities and Exchange Commission about the creation of their
venture businesses.
The corporations' cash comes at a time when more start-ups
are launching. During the first half of this year alone, some
242 Bay Area companies raised seed money, according to
consultancy CB Insights, far ahead of the pace last year. While
it is relatively easy to find the early-stage funding known as
seed and angel rounds, entrepreneurs say that moving onto the
next stage can be tough.
Not everyone welcomes the influx of cash. Corporate venture
money could be contributing to some sky-high funding rounds for
young companies, venture capitalists say, and helping to drive
up valuations overall.
Marakovic says the idea that corporate cash is a significant
contributor to rising valuations is "hogwash" and blames the
current ecosystem, where large numbers of funds are all
competing for a piece of the hottest venture deals.
One of the highest-profile corporate venture arms is
Google's Google Ventures, which has about $1.2 billion
under management and invests about $300 million per year,
including in companies such as transportation service Uber and
Internet-connected thermostat system Nest.
Intel's Intel Capital invests between $300 million
and $500 million per year, according to a spokeswoman, and has
about $1.5 billion under management. Its investments include
payments service Clinkle and wireless company Vocera.
Mobile-phone chipmaker Qualcomm has about $800
million allocated to venture capital, according to a spokesman,
with investments including Chinese handset company Xiaomi, and
navigation service Waze.