SAN FRANCISCO Dec 9 A former top executive at
one of the nation's largest university endowments is joining a
venture-capital fund he championed.
Lindel Eakman, who left his job running private-market
investments at the $35 billion University of Texas Investment
Management Co earlier this year, is joining Boulder,
Colorado-based Foundry Group, the venture firm said on
Wednesday.
The firm's first fund, started in 2007 and focusing on
early-stage investments, has returned 53 percent annually as of
Aug. 31, according to UTIMCO records. Under Eakman, the
endowment management company took a 20 percent stake in the fund
and invested in Foundry's subsequent funds.
Another fund focusing on later-stage companies, Foundry
Group Select, has returned 116 percent annually since its
formation two years ago.
Eakman will lead Foundry Group Next, an initiative announced
by Foundry partner Brad Feld in a blog post on Wednesday.
It will focus on late-stage investing in companies in which
Foundry previously took a stake, as well as companies new to the
firm. It will also invest in other venture funds.
UTIMCO's endowment funds total $26.2 billion and its
operating funds total $8.86 billion.
