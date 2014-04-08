SAN FRANCISCO, April 8 Software-development
company Atlassian has sold $150 million of its shares to
mutual-fund giant T. Rowe Price, the company said on Tuesday.
The deal values the company at $3.3 billion, according to a
person familiar with the transaction, catapulting Atlassian to
an elite group venture-backed companies 10-figure valuations.
T. Rowe bought the shares from current and existing
employees of Atlassian, rather than directly from the company,
in deal known as a secondary financing. Atlassian employed the
same secondary strategy when Accel Partners invested $60 million
in 2010.
Atlassian was founded in 2002 in Sydney, Australia. The news
of its funding transaction was first reported by the Wall Street
Journal.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by David Gregorio)