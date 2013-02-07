SAN FRANCISCO Feb 7 Digital-marketing firm DataXu has raised $27 million in new funding that will help the company further expand internationally and build on its marketing technology, the company said Thursday.

DataXu uses data and analytics to automate marketing for business customers. It works with a variety of devices and digital platforms, including tablets, smartphones, video and social media.

The company's biggest competitor is Google's DoubleClick division, the spokeswoman said, adding that DataXu expects more enterprise-software firms to enter the field.

In 2013, Boston-based DataXu will expand to Asia, a company spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.

Thomvest Ventures, a venture-capital group headed by Peter Thomson, who is a director of Thomson Reuters, took the lead role in funding round. Thomvest was joined by existing investors Atlas Venture (CQ), Flybridge Capital Partners, and Menlo Ventures.