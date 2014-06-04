By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 4
SAN FRANCISCO, June 4 Hiring startup Gild has
raised cash to help it tackle one of the U.S. technology
sector's highest-profile challenges: the lack of diversity among
its workers.
Gild, which said it raised $13.5 million from Menlo Ventures
and others, uses algorithms to find software developers that
don't always fit the traditional mold. Customers run from online
commerce site Gilt to software company Microsoft Corp
to travel site TripAdvisor Inc.
"Hiring is not a meritocracy," said Venky Ganesan, a partner
at Menlo Ventures, which is leading the funding round. "Most
people in Silicon Valley think it is, because they don't have
conscious biases, but we have unconscious biases that we need to
be aware of."
Many employers unwittingly value factors such as where
potential hires went to school, their gender, and race above the
more critical factor of performance, he said in a blog post.
Gild's fundraise comes at a time when technology companies
are increasingly drawing scrutiny for a lack of diversity. Last
week, Google Inc said just 2 percent of its employees
are black, 3 percent are Hispanic, and 30 percent are women.
Separately, photo-sharing startup Snapchat's co-founder Evan
Spiegel came under fire last week after the release of
misogynistic emails he sent four and five years ago while at
Stanford University.
Venture backers of startup RadiumOne drew criticism earlier
this year due to their support of the company's chief executive
officer, who pled guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence
charges. The CEO, Gurbaksh Chahal, was ultimately fired.
Many in Silicon Valley blame what has become known as its
partying male "brogrammer" culture on an environment where few
women and minorities lead companies. Among senior venture
capitalists, who fund the companies that grow up to become the
next Googles and Microsofts, just 4 percent are female, a
February report from Fortune showed.
Gild works in part by looking through open-source computer
coding to track developers whose work is reused by other coders,
indicating the original developer codes well. That way, as well
as suitable developers who move in easy-to-find circles, Gild
digs up people who lack social-networking profiles or who do not
socialize with other developers who could refer them.
That is how Gild found one of its own employees: Jade
Dominguez, who at the time Gild hired him lived east of Los
Angeles and had no LinkedIn or Facebook profile. He is a
well-regarded developer for Ruby, the programming language.
Besides Menlo, Draper Nexus participated in the funding
round, as did existing investors Baseline Ventures, Globespan
Capital, SAP Ventures, and Correlation Ventures. Gild has raised
$27 million since its 2012 launch, it said.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)