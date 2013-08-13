By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 13 Cash-strapped start-ups
need look no further than Looker Data Sciences for evidence the
investment boom is alive and well.
The two-year-old company that helps businesses analyze data
announced on Tuesday it's tapped venture investors for $16
million in early-stage funding - the type of sum no start-up
could previously have managed without a slog of around four or
five years.
These days, even as some young companies complain of a
crunch in the early-stage funding known around Silicon Valley as
"Series A", a growing cohort is chalking up giant amounts.
That's creating a class of richly valued, deeper-pocketed
companies in prime position to outmaneuver the competition.
Beside Looker, online-security company BitSight raised a $24
million Series A in June; website-testing company Optimizely
scared up $28 million in March; and data-driven lending service
AvantCredit raked in $34 million in April.
"The definition of Series A has been strained," says
Redpoint Ventures principal Tomasz Tunguz, who led Looker's
funding round. "You have larger and larger rounds that are
called Series A."
Behind the supersized checks: rapid growth rates in an era
where business expansion may involve simply renting more server
space on Amazon Web Services, along with sizable potential
markets. For consumer companies, they would likely have to be
adding at least 1 million users a month.
Inflation is also popping up one level down from Series A,
at the very-early stage called seed - funds that used to total
around $1 million or so and come in when the company had little
more than proof of concept for its idea.
Looker raised $2 million last year at the seed stage. By
that time, it already had a product and paying customers, says
chief executive Frank Bien, a feat that would have been
impossible in the days before technology allowed start-ups to
skip time-consuming and expensive steps such as building their
own computer servers.
Many of the group are what Silicon Valley denizens like to
call "ramen profitable," meaning they are profitable as long as
expenses like salaries stay minimal - even if it means the
founders go for months eating little more than noodles.
Greg Gottesman, a partner at early-stage investment firm
Madrona Venture Group, has a test to see if seed rounds truly
merit the term. He checks to see if the rounds included
preferred shares, which means investors holding them get paid
back first if the company is sold or shuts down.
"Sometimes, it's just an A round," he says, even if it is
actually called seed. In the past, seed rounds included only
common shares, which do not come with special privileges.
SHARE THE SPOILS
Some changes on the venture side are helping the move to
bigger checks. A handful of elite firms such as Andreessen
Horowitz is raising ever larger funds, and those firms are
deploying some of the cash much lower down the food chain than
previously, including Series A and seed.
At the same time, more money is coming from corporations
that wish to back start-ups. Last year, corporations represented
8.4 percent of all venture dollars invested, more than any time
since 2007. Some of those are very active at earlier stages;
Google Ventures is one of the most active seed
investors in the Bay Area, according to consultancy CIBC.
Still, many start-up companies complain of the "Series A
crunch." They say increasing numbers of punters are starting
companies, so the funding simply does not exist for them all to
continue to the next stage. During the first half of this year
alone, some 242 Bay Area companies raised seed money, according
to CIBC, far ahead of the pace last year.
But many early-stage venture investors say they just do not
see any signs of a crunch, at least for good companies with
growing revenues and decreasing losses.
"I'm perplexed by the whole thing," says John Malloy of
BlueRun Ventures, saying he has heard a lot of talk about the
crunch on the conference circuit but has seen no evidence of it
in his own portfolio.
Revenue-generating companies that are growing at solid but
less than breakneck speed continue to attract venture dollars at
traditional levels - typically around $2 million to $5 million
for series A and $1 million or less for seed, venture investors
say.
Some imply the crunch has been exaggerated, in part to help
venture capitalists who want lower prices for their Series A
investments. The notion of a crunch, says angel investor Dan
Scheinman, allows venture firms to scare good companies into
taking lower valuations than they otherwise might.
"Look, you should come with us," he describes as a typical
line. "If you don't, there's this big crunch out there."