By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 Nextdoor, an online social
network for neighbors, said it has attracted $60 million from
early backers of technology titans Google, Amazon
and Facebook.
The new investment, led by venture firm Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers and investment firm Tiger Global Mangement,
values Nextdoor at more than $500 million, said a person
familiar with the matter.
Nextdoor members make Facebook-style postings, giving or
seeking recommendations for services such as babysitters and
yard maintenance or local retailers and restaurants. They also
post about community issues such as parking; crime and safety;
or items for sale or loan.
The investment sum underscores the appeal of businesses that
can tap into the burgeoning use of mobile devices, as well as
social networking. Perhaps the best current example is Twitter,
which is preparing for an initial public offering that values
the company at up to about $11 billion.
"We're all spending more time with our screens, more
engaged, but I think data shows we're less connected," said John
Doerr of Kleiner Perkins, citing his own experience of knowing
few of his neighbors. A Pew Research study backs him up.
Nextdoor, with its ability to introduce neighbors to each
other, helps people regain the sense of connection, he said.
Doerr, an early investor in Google and Amazon, is becoming a
special adviser to the service.
Enlisting new investors was more about tapping into
expertise than needing cash, said chief executive Nirav Tolia,
although the funds will help as the service expands
internationally.
Early next year, Nextdoor plans to expand to Canada,
followed by Great Britain, Australia, and South Africa, Tolia
said. He sees Tiger Global, which he said helped companies such
as LinkedIn grow internationally, as particularly valuable in
that area. Tiger invested early in Facebook.
While Nextdoor does not yet have revenue after two years of
operations, Tolia said he is not worried, citing the example of
businesses such as Twitter.
"If we look at the great companies at this stage, none of
them started to monetize this early in their evolution," Tolia
said. "It's all about getting the product right." Eventually,
Nextdoor plans to tap into local advertising, he said.
Nextdoor is currently used in 22,527 neighborhoods across
the United States, up from 5,694 a year ago. Including the
latest funding round, it has raised just over $100 million.