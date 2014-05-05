UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
SAN FRANCISCO May 5 Optimizely, a testing service for websites, said it had raised another $57 million through venture capital just a year after raising $28 million, underscoring investor appetite for companies that simplify challenging technological processes.
The company's product tests different website options, such as a wording or design, to see which draws the best response. That could help companies trying to boost hits on a special offer, for example.
"They have hit a nerve in the market," said Scott Weiss, a partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which is leading the funding round. Existing backers Benchmark Capital and Bain Capital Ventures also participated in the funding round.
The product works on sites designed to be viewed on computers as well as apps on mobile devices, and is built for tweaks on the fly. The process allows customers to skip the sometimes tedious process of redeploying an entire app.
Other enterprise companies that have raised large funding rounds this year include field-service software provider ServiceMax, which raised $71 million in March, and business-intelligence software provider Domo, which raised $125 million in February.
Through a spokeswoman, the San Francisco-based company declined to say if the money was all going to its own coffers, or if some of the funding round would cash out existing investors such as founders and early employees. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Diane Craft)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million