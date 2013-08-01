SAN FRANCISCO Aug 1 Tidemark said Thursday it
has raised $13 million in venture backing for its cloud-based
analytics services, boosting the startup's efforts to challenge
enterprise giants in a fast-growing sector of business
technology.
The investment round, which brings Tidemark's total funding
to $48 million, was led by Tenaya Capital, with participation by
existing investors Greylock Partners, Andreessen Horowitz and
Redpoint Ventures.
The Redwood City, California-based company, whose
competitors include Oracle Corp's Hyperion and SAP
, allows businesses to analyze data on a cloud-based
basis, using remote computers rather than a customer's own
computing infrastructure.
Cloud computing generally has more flexible costs and avoids
the big upfront fees legacy players traditionally charge.
Tidemark, run by former SAP executive Christian Gheorghe,
has been growing at a rapid clip as customers seek more speed
and other services than traditional vendors offer.