SAN FRANCISCO Nov 12 As President Barack
Obama's vow to act on immigration brings the contentious issue
back to the public eye, one company is betting that U.S. visa
services will remain a lucrative business no matter what the
political outcome.
Visanow, a Chicago-based company that helps individuals
navigate immigration procedures, said it had raised $16 million
in funding from venture-capital firm General Catalyst Partners.
According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing,
some $2 million of that will go to officers or directors of the
company. A spokeswoman for the company declined to elaborate.
The company has an option to raise $6 million more, for a
total of $22 million.
Each year, some 500,000 people become U.S. citizens,
according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Many
more seek rights to visit or live in the United States on a
temporary basis. This year, some 172,500 applications were filed
for 85,000 H-1B visa slots, a popular category designed for
professionals.
The paperwork involved has created a market many companies
are tapping. Competitors include LegalZoom, Teleborder,
and Bridge.US.
Visanow says it will use the funds to grow in its niche of
catering to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses.
Its tools help smaller U.S. businesses compete for overseas
talent with larger ones, something immigration-related legal
bills might otherwise make unaffordable, said Bob Meltzer,
Visanow chief executive.
General Catalyst Executive-in-Residence Scott Griffith and
Managing Director Brian Shortsleeve will join Visanow's board,
along with former Small Business Administration head Karen
Mills.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Andrea Ricci)