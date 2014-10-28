SAN FRANCISCO Oct 28 Wealthfront, a Palo Alto,
Calif.-based investment-management service geared toward young
professionals, said on Tuesday it raised $64 million to help
build its business.
The company wanted to buttress its financial position at a
time when it expects entrenched players such as Charles Schwab
Corp and Merrill Lynch to roll out
similar services, chief executive Adam Nash said in a blog post.
He added the company had not yet spent any of the $35 million it
raised earlier this year.
Wealthfront helps millennials save largely through
recommending a selection of index funds tailored to meet an
individual's risk tolerance. It offers frills, such as
specialized tax planning services, that individuals might find
difficult to do own their own, but at lower cost compared with
traditional financial planners.
Spark Capital Growth led the funding round announced
Tuesday, with participation from another new investor, Dragoneer
Investment Group. Existing investors Index Ventures, DAG
Ventures, Greylock Partners, Ribbit Capital and the
Social+Capital Partnership joined the investment.
The funding round values the company at $700 million, a
source familiar with the financing round said.
Financial-services companies are becoming increasingly
popular with private-company investors. Peer-to-peer borrowing
service LendingClub, which filed in August for an initial public
offering, is the biggest among the venture-backed companies.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Marguerita Choy)