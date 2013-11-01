By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 31 Benchmark, the firm behind
companies ranging from eBay to Twitter, is raising a
new venture fund, according to a person familiar with the
situation.
The fund will be about the same size as Benchmark's previous
fund, a $425 million vehicle that closed in January 2011, the
person said.
"Benchmark is committed to maintaining a laser focus on
early-stage investing," said general partner Bill Gurley in an
emailed statement to Reuters.
"We maintain a consistent and intentionally limited fund
size, which is best managed through long-term relationships with
a limited number of limited partners. Given this structure, the
actual beginning and end of a specific fund is not a noteworthy
event."
Investors consider Benchmark one of the top-performing
venture firms, on par with bigger players such as Greylock
Partners and Sequoia Capital, which have each raised more than
$1 billion this year. Venture firms generally do not disclose
their performance to the public.
Benchmark was a relatively early investor in Twitter,
backing the nascent message service in 2009. It holds 6.6
percent of the company, which is expected to hold its initial
public offering next week. The IPO is expected to value Twitter
at up to $11 billion.
Benchmark's other investments include transportation service
Uber, review service Yelp, and real-estate service
Zillow.
The new fund will be Benchmark's eighth. The firm was
founded in 1995.