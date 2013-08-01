By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 1 Social-media management
company Hootsuite said investors have put $165 million into the
company, with an undisclosed portion going to cash out existing
investors.
Hootsuite is part of a growing group of venture-backed firms
that have arranged financings known as secondary transactions,
which cash out existing investors rather than putting money
directly into the company's coffers.
In May, online-loans company Lending Club said a $125
million investment from Foundation Capital and others would go
directly to its backers. In January, Tiger Global Management led
a $444 million equity investment in online survey company
SurveyMonkey as part of a financing round that also allowed
early investors and employees to cash out.
Vancouver, Canada-based Hootsuite has done it before, too.
In May 2012, OMERS Ventures, part of the Ontario Municipal
Retirement System, bought a $20 million stake in Hootsuite
through a secondary transaction.
Hootsuite's business model involves taking on services
offered by more established businesses such as Salesforce
, chief executive Ryan Holmes said in an interview.
"This gives us a good war chest to be able to compete
effectively with them on the social front," he said about the
portion of the funding the company will keep.
Insight Venture Partners led the financing round, with
participation from Accel Partners and OMERS. Jeff Lieberman, a
managing director at Insight, and Ryan Sweeney, a managing
partner at Accel, will join Hootsuite's board.
Holmes declined to give a valuation for the latest funding
round, saying only it had gone "significantly north" from May
2012, when Hootsuite was valued at around $200 million.