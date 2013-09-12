SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 Jawbone, the maker of the
fitness-tracker Up, has raised $113 million in debt and equity
financing.
The funds raised by San Francisco-based company comprise $93
million in debt financing, a spokesperson said, plus about $20
million in equity financing. The news was first reported by
Fortune.
In the short term, the company will use the cash to meet
demand for its products, particularly its Up devices, wristbands
that track metrics such as physical activity and sleep patterns,
the spokesperson said. Longer term, it will provide general
working capital, the spokesperson said.
The debt financing came from Silver Lake, Fortress
Investment Group, J.P. Morgan, and Wells Fargo, while the equity
financing came from existing venture capital backers Andreessen
Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins, Khosla Ventures and Sequoia, the
spokesperson said.
Earlier this year, the company paid upwards of $100 million
to acquire Pittsburgh-based health-tracking company BodyMedia.
Before the latest round, Jawbone had raised more than $200
million.
Jawbone is also known for its headsets and speakers.