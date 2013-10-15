SAN FRANCISCO Oct 15 Vox Media, the publisher of sports website SB Nation, has raised $34 million of a $40 million new funding round, according to a filing at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vox, which also publishes technology site The Verge and viedeogame site Polygon, has previously raised more than $20 million from backers such as Accel Partners, Comcast Ventures, and Khosla Ventures. Accel led the latest round, according to a spokeswoman for the venture capital firm.

Vox chief executive Jim Bankoff formerly led websites such as AOL's Aol.com and established websites including TMZ, the celebrity-gossip site.

Lately, online-only publications have attracted outsized investor interest. In January, news site BuzzFeed raised $19.3 million from investors including New Enterprise Associates and SoftBank Capital.

Last year, Turner Broadcasting bought sports site Bleacher Report for about $180 million.