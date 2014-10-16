SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Canaan Partners has raised a $675 million fund, the firm's tenth, amid an environment where venture funds are raising levels of cash not seen for years.

The Menlo Park, Calif.-based firm plans to stick to its strategy of investing about two-thirds of its assets in information technology and one-third in healthcare, in both cases primarily in the early stages.

Current investments include LendingClub and dating-service Zoosk, both considered leading candidates for initial public offerings. It also backed Chimerix, the maker of an experimental drug that is being used to treat victims of the Ebola virus.

Canaan, founded in 1987, last raised a $600 million fund in late 2011, after a $650 million fund in 2007.

Last week, the National Venture Capital Association said U.S. venture firms raised $6.1 billion last quarter, bringing the total venture funding raised this year to levels unseen since before the 2008 recession.

(Reporting by Sarah McBride. Editing by Andre Grenon)