SAN FRANCISCO Dec 23 Airbnb backer General Catalyst said on Monday it has established a new $675 million venture-capital fund to invest in early-stage technology firms.

The firm, known for investments in fleeting photo-sharing service Snapchat, payments service Stripe, and accommodation service Airbnb, said in a blog post the new fund - its seventh - would grow its presence in Silicon Valley.

A fund of $675 million is considered large in the venture capital business. While the occasional fund crosses the $1 billion mark, most add up to well under $300 million.

General Catalyst's last fund was a $500 million vehicle raised in 2011.