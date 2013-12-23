SAN FRANCISCO Dec 23 Airbnb backer General
Catalyst said on Monday it has established a new $675 million
venture-capital fund to invest in early-stage technology firms.
The firm, known for investments in fleeting photo-sharing
service Snapchat, payments service Stripe, and accommodation
service Airbnb, said in a blog post the new fund - its seventh -
would grow its presence in Silicon Valley.
A fund of $675 million is considered large in the venture
capital business. While the occasional fund crosses the $1
billion mark, most add up to well under $300 million.
General Catalyst's last fund was a $500 million vehicle
raised in 2011.