NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. venture capital funds
raised $7.39 billion in the second quarter, more than double the
amount generated a year ago, as investor demand for startup
companies stayed strong, according to a report issued on
Wednesday.
The number fell short of last quarter's $9.08 billion, the
strongest showing since late 2007, but still marks one of the
biggest quarters in recent years, according to the report from
the National Venture Capital Association.
A hot market for initial public offerings and acquisitions
is likely bolstering investor appetite for the sector. Earlier
this month, the association said venture capital-backed
companies held 28 initial public offerings last quarter, raising
$4.9 billion.
The biggest funds raised included a $1.2 billion fund from
Norwest Venture Partners and a $650 million fund from Bain
Capital Ventures, according to the report. In all, venture firms
raised 78 funds.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)