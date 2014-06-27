By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Venture fund Kleiner
Perkins Caufield & Byers filed to raise two new funds totaling
$1.2 billion, showing scaled-back ambitions compared with
previous funds.
The new funds, an early-stage growth fund of $450 million
known as KPCB XVI and a later-stage fund of $750 million known
as KPCB Digital Growth, contrast with the $525 million KPCB XV,
raised two years ago, and the $1 billion inaugural Digital
Growth fund, raised in 2010.
The new funds come at a time when a rash of competitors are
clocking up outsized gains due to early investments in companies
such as Facebook and Twitter, which Kleiner came
to late in the game. At the same time, many investors in venture
funds are coming to believe that more modest funds have an
easier time making big gains than do larger funds.
In the last few years, Kleiner Perkins has made an effort to
reenergize itself, bringing in new partners such as Mike Abbott,
formerly vice president of engineering at Twitter, and Mary
Meeker, the renowned Wall Street analyst, who leads the digital
growth fund.
The firm's recent investments have included companies such
as Lending Club, payments service Square, and thermostat maker
Nest Labs, which Google bought earlier this year for $100
million.
The lead partners in KPCB XVI are Abbott, John Doerr, Randy
Komisar, Ted Schlein and Beth Seidenberg -- a smaller group than
previously. For KPCB Digital Growth, lead partners are Doerr,
Meeker and Schlein.
The filings, made Friday to the Securities and Exchange
Commission, reflect amounts that in the venture business
sometimes grow beyond the numbers listed.
Last year, rival Sequoia Capital raised $553 million for its
Sequoia Capital XIV.
Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Leslie Adler