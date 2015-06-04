By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, June 4 Seattle-based Madrona
Venture Group said it has raised $300 million for a new fund,
its sixth, drawing on the growing start-up community in the
backyard it shares with Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft
Corp.
About half the entrepreneurs in its previous fund, raised
three years ago, have worked at one of those two Seattle-area
technology leaders, Madrona partner Tim Porter said. Those
entrepreneurs benefit from Amazon's and Microsoft's
diversification beyond their narrow beginnings.
"If you go back certainly 10 years, Amazon was an etailer,
and Microsoft was Windows and Office," Porter said in an
interview on Wednesday, referring to the popular software
programs. "Today they're in so many different businesses."
Those newer businesses include entertainment; various
infrastructure plays; and the remote data storage that has
become known as the "cloud."
Madrona, then a young venture firm, was an early Amazon
investor. Today, it manages $1.3 billion in assets, including
high-profile active investments that predate startups spawned by
Amazon or Microsoft.
Those include Redfin, a real estate company, and Apptio, an
analytics company, whose chief executives had not worked at
Amazon nor Microsoft before landing at their current ventures.
Madrona generally makes seed investments of under $1
million, and follows up with $2 million to $5 million for the
next investment stage, generally known as Series A. It reserves
additional sums to participate in larger investing rounds for
its portfolio companies that continue to grow.
Madrona VI added no new institutional investors, something
of a rarity in venture capital. At $300 million, it remains the
same size as Madrona Fund V.
About 90 percent of Madrona's capital invested has gone to
companies in the Pacific Northwest, with the largest share going
to Seattle, followed by Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Canada.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Richard Chang)