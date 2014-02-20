SAN FRANCISCO Feb 20 Health and wellness
software provider Mindbody has raised $50 million, the company
announced Thursday.
The cash will help bolster the web and mobile products of
Mindbody, which provides software widely used by health clubs
and yoga studios to schedule fitness classes.
W Capital Partners led the round, with participation from
new investor Montreux Equity Partners, along with existing
investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Institutional Venture
Partners, and Catalyst Investors.
W Capital will also buy shares from early Mindbody
investors, a spokeswoman said, but those transactions are not
included in the $50 million total.
San Luis Obispo, Calif.-based Mindbody was founded in 2001.