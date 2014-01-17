SAN FRANCISCO Jan 17 Venture-capital firms
ramped up their investments last year and last quarter,
particularly in the red-hot software sector, according to a
report from the National Venture Capital Association and
consultancy PriceWaterhouseCoopers.
For the year, venture firms invested $29.36 billion in
startups, a 7 percent increase over $27.32 in 2013. For the
quarter, they invested $8.37 billion in start-ups, 20 percent
more than the same time last year and more than any quarter
since the end of 2007.
Software was the big draw, taking in $2.88 billion last
quarter and $10.96 billion for the year, more than any year
since 2000, according to the report.
Biotechnology, a sector that has seen some strong initial
public offerings in recent months, was the second-most
attractive over the year to venture dollars, taking in $4.5
billion last year and $1.32 billion last quarter.
The report is based on data from Thomson Reuters.