SAN FRANCISCO, July 17 Venture capitalists spent
$17.5 billion on investments last quarter, the National Venture
Capital Association said on Friday, the most since the final
quarter of 2000.
A handful of large funding rounds, led by $1.5 billion for
accommodation service Airbnb and $537.6 million for photo
service Snapchat, drove the numbers.
The software sector drew $7.3 billion of the investments,
more for software than any quarter since the tracking started in
1995. Because the Airbnb deal counted toward its total, the
media and entertainment sector drew the second-largest sum of
$2.7 billion.
One potential reason for venture capitalists' largesse: fat
wallets. Earlier this month, the NVCA said venture firms raised
$10.31 billion last quarter, over a quarter more than $8.13
billion a year earlier.
In most sectors, venture-capital firms are holding onto
their investments rather than sending them out to public
markets. Of 27 initial public offerings last quarter, 19 were in
biotechnology, the NVCA said earlier this month.
