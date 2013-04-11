SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ellen Pao, the former Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers junior partner who is suing the venture capital firm for gender discrimination, has landed a new gig at the social-news website Reddit.

"She'll be working on helping us build strategic partnerships that benefit the community," wrote Reddit Chief Executive Yishan Wong in a blog post on Thursday. ()

Reddit is owned by publishing giant Conde Nast, which has spun it out as a standalone company.

Kleiner is one of Silicon Valley's most venerable venture firms, backing companies such as Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc. Pao filed a lawsuit against Kleiner last May and continued working there until she was terminated in October.