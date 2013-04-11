By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ellen Pao, the former
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers junior partner who is suing the
venture capital firm for gender discrimination, has landed a new
gig at the social-news website Reddit.
"She'll be working on helping us build strategic
partnerships that benefit the community," wrote Reddit Chief
Executive Yishan Wong in a blog post on Thursday. ()
Reddit is owned by publishing giant Conde Nast, which has
spun it out as a standalone company.
Kleiner is one of Silicon Valley's most venerable venture
firms, backing companies such as Amazon.com Inc and
Google Inc. Pao filed a lawsuit against Kleiner last
May and continued working there until she was terminated in
October.