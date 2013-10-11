BRIEF-N e m Insurance reports FY pre-tax profit 2.14 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 total revenue 10.12 billion naira versus 9.86 billion naira year ago
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 11 Venture-capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers is reorganizing its partner ranks so that just five managing directors will lead its early-stage investments, according to a report in Fortune.
The five partners are John Doerr, Ted Schlein, Randy Komisar, Beth Seidenberg and Mike Abbott, according to the report. Abbott is the newest of the group, having joined Kleiner two years ago from Twitter, where he was vice president of engineering.
The move leaves out existing partners such as Bing Gordon, the former Electronic Arts executive who led the firm's investment in game company Zynga ; Chi-Hua Chien, responsible for much of the firm's consumer-technology investments; Matt Murphy, who manages the firm's mobile-oriented iFund; and cleantech-oriented partner Amol Deshpande.
Those partners could be taking on more responsibilities in growth equity, Fortune said.
Kleiner did not immediately return a call for comment.
Kleiner, while still a highly regarded venture firm, does not enjoy quite the same reputation it held a decade ago, when it was riding high on the back of investments such as Amazon and Google.
Last year, it closed its 15th fund, at $525 million, down from $650 million for its 14th fund.
* FY ended Dec 2016 total revenue 10.12 billion naira versus 9.86 billion naira year ago
BERLIN, March 31 A transition period offered to Britain by the European Union in Brexit negotiating guidelines it issued on Friday is the only way to avoid the talks failing, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
NEW YORK, March 31 The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $346.85 billion in three-day repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.75 percent to 82 bidders, which was the highest amount since $468.36 billion on Dec. 30, the New York Federal Reserve said.