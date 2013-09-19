By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 A high-profile Silicon
Valley sex discrimination lawsuit moved closer to trial
Wednesday after California's highest court rejected an effort by
venture firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers to take a former
partner's case against it to arbitration.
The suit, which pits former partner Ellen Pao against one of
Silicon Valley's most storied venture capital firms, alleges
harassment, discrimination and retaliation. It became the talk
of the Valley last year with its references to an affair and its
allegations - denied by the firm - of sexual advances and sexist
behavior.
"I'm glad the court moved quickly after this series of
delays from Kleiner, and that we're back on track to getting our
day in court," Pao said in an email after the Supreme Court of
California denied Kleiner's petition to review a lower court
decision rejecting Kleiner's earlier attempt at arbitrating the
case.
Kleiner said it believed the case was without merit.
"We intend to vigorously defend the matter and are confident
we will prevail," said spokesperson Christina Lee in an email.
The firm had argued that Pao's suit, filed in May 2012,
should move to the private process of arbitration because Pao
signed operating agreements for the venture funds in which she
was involved that had mandatory arbitration clauses.
Pao's lawyer, Alan Exelrod, has argued that the agreements
did not apply because Pao was suing Kleiner itself - not its
funds. Pao never signed any arbitration agreement with the firm
itself, Exelrod has maintained.
Kleiner could still appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme
Court. If it does not, the case will return to San Francisco
Superior Court to start the discovery phase, said Exelrod.
The case in Supreme Court of the State of California is
Ellen Pao v Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC and Does 1-20,
case no. S212557.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Ciro Scotti)