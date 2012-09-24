SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 Lightstone Ventures, a
firm formed by life-sciences partners at Morgenthaler Ventures
and Advanced Technology Ventures, is raising a fund of at least
$200 million.
The fund will focus on early-stage therapeutics, said a
source, who did not want to be identified because of Securities
and Exchange Commission regulations governing advertising of
private funds. Those rules are currently being revised.
Last year, Morgenthaler and ATV told their investors they
planned to spin off their life sciences teams and merge them,
amid a challenging environment for life sciences. The partners
will stay involved in the existing life-sciences and health
investments at those firms, the person said, but new investments
will be made from Lightstone.
Some venture capitalists see signs to be more positive about
life sciences, including a handful of big acquisitions and a
potentially speedier path to drug approval in some cases.