SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 Lightstone Ventures, a firm formed by life-sciences partners at Morgenthaler Ventures and Advanced Technology Ventures, is raising a fund of at least $200 million.

The fund will focus on early-stage therapeutics, said a source, who did not want to be identified because of Securities and Exchange Commission regulations governing advertising of private funds. Those rules are currently being revised.

Last year, Morgenthaler and ATV told their investors they planned to spin off their life sciences teams and merge them, amid a challenging environment for life sciences. The partners will stay involved in the existing life-sciences and health investments at those firms, the person said, but new investments will be made from Lightstone.

Some venture capitalists see signs to be more positive about life sciences, including a handful of big acquisitions and a potentially speedier path to drug approval in some cases.