June 20 With the founding of Mithril Capital
Management, investor and Pay Pal co-founder Peter Thiel is
setting his sights on another investment strategy: growth
venture-capital.
The $402 million fund will focus on later-stage
technology-oriented companies that tap large markets, such as
energy or disease, according to a spokesman and a statement from
the firm. Traditional venture capital backs companies at early
stages.
Ajay Royan, who was formerly managing director at Thiel's
Clarium Capital hedge fund, will lead the Mithril team. Partners
include Royan, Thiel, and Jim O'Neill, the co-founder of the 20
under 20 Thiel Fellowships for promising young entrepreneurs.
Thiel also started Founders Fund in 2005 to focus on
early-stage investments.
In J.R. Tolkien's books, including "Lord of the Rings,"
mithril is a strong, lightweight metal mined by dwarfs.