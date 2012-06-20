June 20 Investor and Pay Pal co-founder Peter
Thiel, in starting Mithril Capital Management, is setting his
sights on another investment strategy: growth venture-capital.
The $402 million fund will focus on later-stage
technology-oriented companies that tap large markets, such as
energy or disease, according to a spokesman and a statement from
the firm. Traditional venture capital backs companies at early
stages.
Ajay Royan, who was formerly managing director at Thiel's
Clarium Capital hedge fund, will lead the Mithril team. Partners
include Royan and Jim O'Neill, the co-founder of the 20 under 20
Thiel Fellowships for promising young entrepreneurs.
While Mithril is a separate entity, its seven
person-investment team will look among the network of
Thiel-related companies and people for investment ideas, Royan
said. That might include entrepreneurs whose research Thiel has
sponsored in the past, or employees leaving companies he has
backed.
Investments will range from $20 million to $100 million,
Royan said, and could go to companies anywhere in the world.
Thiel's early-stage investment company, Founders Fund,
started in 2005.
In J.R. Tolkien's books, including "Lord of the Rings,"
mithril is a strong, lightweight metal mined by dwarfs.
"It has a protective, sustaining quality and a transforming
quality, which is what we want as a venture fund," Royan said.